February 1, 2024
Movies That Were Shot Without Cuts: Paint Drying To Russian Ark
Russian Ark (2002): Directed by Alexander Sokurov, the ninety-six minutes of the film follow a ghost who explores Saint Petersburg's Winter Palace and encounters various incident in each room.
Source: IMDb
Fish & Cat (2013): Shahram Mokri's slasher film about a group of university students who camp by a lake whilst participating in kite-running competitions runs to a length of 2 hours and 14 minutes.
Source: IMDb
Paint Drying (2016): Charlie Shackleton made this film to protest against film censorship and the expense certification from the British Board of Film Classification.
Source: Instagram
Roaring 20's (2021): A Paris-in-Covid-19 travelogue, Elizabeth Vogler's eighty-five-minute film takes viewers on a day-long trip around the City of Lights in the middle of the pandemic.
Source: IMDb
Iravin Nizhal (2022): R. Parthiban's film ran for just over 2 hours, traversing fifty sets across seventy-five acres to accommodate its non-linear narrative structure.
Source: IMDb
Boiling Point (2021): Philip Barantini (director) and Stephen Graham expanded their 2019 short of the same name to produce 92 tense minutes of dinner service at an upmarket London restaurant.
Source: IMDb