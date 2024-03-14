March 13, 2024
Movies That Will Remind You Of Your First Love
Two deeply connected childhood friends reunited for one fateful week as they confront notions of love and destiny. Directed by Celine Song, and is starred by Greta Lee, Teo Yoo and John Magaro.
Source: IMDb
The story is about Manu who was from a village in the backwoods. Neeru was the girl next door, his lost love. Directed by Rituparno Ghosh, the movie is starred by Ajay Devgn, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
It is a story about a wife who is on a journey to meet her ex-husband. Directed by Shiboprosad Mukherjee, Nandita Roy and Jyoti Hazra, this movie is starred by Prasenjit Chatterjee, Rituparna Sengupta
Three Of Us
A delicate thread of emotions about love, loss, healing, awareness and liberation. Directed by Avinash Arun, the movie is starred by Shefali Shah, Jaideep Ahlawat and Swanand Kirkire.
An elderly man reads to dementia patient, a story of two young lovers whose romance is threatened by the class- differentiation in the society. Directed by Nick Cassavetes, starred by Gena Rowlands.
This story revolves around two North Carolina teens, Landon Carter and Jamie Sullivan, are thrown together after Landon gets into trouble. Directed by Adam Shankman and starred by Mandy Moore.
A 10-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl find love in New York City. Directed by Mark Levin Starred by Josh Hutcherson, Charlotte Ray Rosenberg and Bradley Whitford.
