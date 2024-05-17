May 16, 2024
Movies That Will Tug At Your Heartstrings: Dead Poets Society To After Yang
An Affair to Remember is about a couple who falls in love and plans to meet at the Empire State Building in six months, but the outcome remains uncertain.
Source: IMDb
After Yang is a 2021 American science fiction drama film directed by Kogonada, featuring Colin Farrell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Justin H. Min, Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja, and Haley Lu Richardson.
Dead Poets Society is a 1989 American drama film, directed by Peter Weir and written by Tom Schulman, starring Robin Williams, set in 1959 at Welton Academy.
The Elephant Man is about Victorian surgeon who rescues disfigured man mistreated as a side-show freak, uncovering his kindness, intelligence. This movie stars Anthony Hopkins, John Hurt.
The Farewell is about a Chinese family who keeps their grandmother in the dark, planning a wedding before she dies, directed by Lulu Wang and written by Wang.
A Hidden Life is about Franz Jägerstätter, an Austrian conscientious objector, who refuses to fight for the Nazis during World War II, a film directed by Trevor Malick and written by Malick.
If Beale Street Could Talk revolves around a pregnant woman and her family who attempt to prove her childhood friend's innocence of a crime he didn't commit.
