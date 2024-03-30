March 30, 2024
Movies To Watch In Theatres This Weekend
Crew was released in cinemas on March 29, 2024. Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon in the lead role. Follows three hard-working women as their destinies lead to unwarranted situation.
Source: IMDb
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is about Godzilla and the almighty Kong face a colossal threat hidden deep within the planet. It was released internationally on March 27 and released in the US.
The Goat life is about the real-life incident of an Indian migrant worker, Najeeb Muhammad, who goes to Saudi Arabia to earn money. The movie was released on March 28, 2024.
Knox Goes Away is directed by Michael Keaton, the movie is starred by Al Pacino. The story plot revolves around a contract killer who has a rapidly evolving form of dementia.
Directed by Mallik Ram, this movie is followed by Tillu as his life is turned upside down following a mysterious murder. The movie is starred by Anupama Parameswaran and Sidhu Jonnalagadda
Gangwar in an engineering college escalates into a war. Directed by Santhosh Ananddram, the movie is starred by Sapthami Gowda, Achyuth Kumar and Yuva Rajkumar.
Bengal 1974 explores the partition of India in 1947, focusing specifically on the impact on Bengal. Directed by Akashaditya Lama, the movie is starred by Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Onkar Das Manikpuri.
