Mrunal Thakur Finds 'Bliss' At Jageshwar Dham, Uttarakhand

Mrunal Thakur shared photos from her pilgrimage tour at Jageshwar Dham, a temple town near Almora in Uttarakhand.

Mrunal Thakur and her younger sister, Lochan, are currently in Uttarakhand, en route to explore all the temples.

The actress was captured walking humbly with folded hands inside Jageshwar Dham, exuding spirituality and serenity.
 

The actress shared photos of herself walking through a stream and enjoying the picturesque hills.

Mrunal and her sister Lochan are exploring the region's sacred sites, savouring the tranquillity of these sacred sites.

Mrunal Thakur experiences the beauty of ancient temples at Jageshwar Dham, marvels at the breathtaking Himalayan views, and in the streets of Almora.

Mrunal took to her Instagram account to share the photos from the trip.  

She captured the post, “Bliss”.

The Hi Nanna star, in her photo dump, included a picture from inside the aeroplane. 

Photos of the star from the picturesque location have now gone viral online. 

