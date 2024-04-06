April 6, 2024

Mrunal Thakur Visits Siddhivinayak Temple With Parents To Seek Blessings After Family Star

Mrunal Thakur visited the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai to seek blessings after the release of her film Family Star.

Source: Instagram

Family Star marks Mrunal's third venture in the Telugu industry.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Mrunal Thakur was accompanied by her parents for the temple visit.

Source: Varinder Chawla

The actress posed with fans on her visit.

Source: Varinder Chawla

She posed for the paparazzi members with her parents.

Source: Varinder Chawla

View Next Slide