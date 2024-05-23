May 22, 2024
Murder In Mahim To Paatal Lok, Crime Thrillers To Watch On OTT
Murder In Mahim follows Peter's involvement in a murder investigation at Mahim station, with the stakes increasing when his son, Sunil, becomes a suspect. It was released on 10, May 2024-Jio Cinema
Source: IMDb
Clean Slate Filmz, led by Anushka Sharma, premiered Paatal Lok on Amazon Prime Video on 15 May 2020, marking their digital television series debut.
Sacred Games is about an honest cop who is tasked with saving Mumbai from a gang boss's cryptic warning, inspired by a link in their pasts. It was released on Netflix.
Netflix released Season 2 of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, a thrilling blend of love and danger, directed by Sidharth Sengupta.
Bhumi Pednekar's Bhakshak and Sushmita Sen's Aarya 3 are set to release on February 9.
Bloody Daddy is about a tenacious man who fights against cops and crime lords to save his relationship. View the film on Jio Cinema OTT app or visit the original website.
A young tribal seeks justice after greed leads to betrayal, scheming, and murder. Kantara, directed by Rishab Shetty, is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 4, 2022.
