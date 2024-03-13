March 12, 2024
Murder Mystery Films: From Drishyam To Gaslight, List Of Movies To Watch On OTT
Kahani, directed by Sujoy Ghosh is one of the mystery thrillers, starred by Vidya Balan. The film revolves around Vidya Bagchi (Vidya Balan) a pregnant woman from London.
Directed by Honey Trehan, this movie is about a cop who is summoned to investigate the death of a politician which gets complicated by the victim's secretive family and his own conflicted heart.
Ittefaq (English: Coincidence) is a 1969 Indian mystery thriller film produced by B. R. Chopra and directed by his brother Yash Chopra.
Badla is a 2019 Indian Hindi-language mystery thriller film directed by Sujoy Ghosh and starring Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Tony Luke and Amrita Singh.
Originally adapted by the Malayalam blockbuster with the same title, Drishyam starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kappor and Ishita Dutta, shows how Vijay and his family deal with a murder
Inspired by the American neo-noir film Chinatown (1974), this is a mystery movie of a small town in Rajasthan. Directed by
Navdeep Singh, the movie is starred by Abhay Deol and Gul Panag.
Talaash starring Amir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rani Mukherji, directed by Reema Kagti, is a full package of entertainment.
