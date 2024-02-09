February 9, 2024
Mushy Moments Of Parents-To-Be Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are about to embrace parenthood soon.
Source: instagram
The couple has often shared mushy photos of themselves.
Source: instagram
Richa and Ali previously got married under the Special Marriage Act in 2020
Source: X
Ali and Richa started dating while filming the 2013 movie Fukrey and have been together ever since.
Source: instagram
They announced their pregnancy today (February 9).
Source: instagram