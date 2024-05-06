May 6, 2024
Musician Nita Strauss Ties The Knot With Josh Villalta
Nita Strauss and Josh Villalta tied the knot on May 4, at The Hollywood Roosevelt in Los Angeles.
Source: Instagram
Sharing a picture to her official X handle, the rock guitarist called her wedding, "the happiest day ever".
Source: Instagram
Music of course, was a major theme in the after party, with Strauss herself taking to the guitar on stage.
Source: Instagram
Among the list of exclusivr attendees, was singer and actress Demi Lovato.
Source: Instagram
Lovato attended the do with her fiancé, Jordan Jutes.
Source: Instagram
Glimpses from Strauss and Villalta's first dance as a married couple too have been doing the rounds of the internet.
Source: X