May 10, 2024
Must-Watch Bollywood Gangster Movies: Satya To Shootout At Lokhandwala
Gang of Wasseypur is about Sultan and Shahid Khan's clash leads to Khan's expulsion from Wasseypur, sparking a bloody feud spanning three generations.
Once Upon A Time In Mumbai is set in 1970s Mumbai, a smuggler who rises to power, a younger gangster who seeks his overthrow, and a police officer is caught in the middle.
Satya s about an innocent man, who falsely charged, becomes embroiled in the underworld and seeks revenge against those who caused his misery.
Shootout At Lokhandwala is directed by Apoorva Lakhia, which tells the story of Maya Dolas, a notorious gangster, and the standoff between Mumbai Police and the gang on 16 November 1991.
Company is about Chandu and Malik, a feared Mumbai gangster, who eliminate enemies, becoming the most feared gangsters in the film directed by Ram Gopal Varma.
D is about Deshu, a Dubai mechanic, becomes involved in a crime in Mumbai, showcasing his rise from law-abiding to underworld kingpin.
Vaastav is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. The story is about an innocent man who becomes involved in crime due to his mistake.
