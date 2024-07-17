Republic Entertainment Desk
Must-watch Govinda-Kader Khan Starrer Comedy Movies
In Dulhe Raaja, Govinda, a conman, falls in love with a wealthy hotel owner's daughter, causing comedic misunderstandings, with Kader Khan's trademark humor playing the father.
Source: IMDb
In Hero No. 1, Govinda portrays a deceptive man who tries to woo a wealthy businessman's daughter, causing chaos and involving Kader Khan as the comedic patriarch.
Source: IMDb
In Coolie No.1, Govinda, a coolie, tries to be a wealthy businessman to win the girl's heart, resulting in hilarious misunderstandings and antics, with Kader Khan playing a memorable role.
Source: IMDb
In Haseena Maan Jaayeygi, Govinda and Sanjay Dutt's comedy, two brothers are entangled in a web of lies and mistaken identities, with Kader Khan as their exasperated but lovable father.
Source: IMDb
In Raja Babu, Govinda, a conman, who falls in love with a wealthy hotel owner's daughter, causing cultural clashes and comedic misunderstandings, with Kader Khan's trademark humor playing the father.
Source: IMDb
In Aankhen, Govinda plays a bank manager who becomes involved in a robbery led by Kader Khan, a mastermind criminal with a masterful disguise, leading to a thrilling adventure.
Source: IMDb
In Sajaan Chale Sasural, Govinda portrays a naive young man dealing with marriage complexities in a traditional household, with Kader Khan as the patriarch, causing chaos and laughter.
Source: IMDb