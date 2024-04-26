April 25, 2024
Must-watch Korean Sports Romance Drama On Netflix
The Kings Avatar is about Ye Xiu, a renowned online game player, who was forced out of his professional team and found employment as an odd-job worker in an Internet Cafe.
Love 020 is about two popular college students who fall in love through an online game, created by Man Gu. It stars Yang Yang, Shuang Zheng, and Dennisy Huang.
Falling into Your Smile revolves around the esports team captain being injured, and Tong Yao-Smiling, a talented female, who is chosen as the only replacement.
Amidst a Snowstorm of Love is about the former professional snooker Lin Yi Yang who meets Yin Guo on a snowstorm night, and with Guo's cousin's help, they fall in love.
Everyone Loves Me is about a young woman's crush on a classmate who rejects her, but her gaming skills may spark love when she shares her feelings.
Yolo is about Le Ying. After a disagreement with her sister, she moves out and meets a boxing trainer, starting her journey as a fighter.
Shaolin Soccer is about a Shaolin follower and his brothers, who form a soccer team using their martial arts skills to overcome discouragement.
