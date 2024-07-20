Republic Entertainment Desk
Must-Watch Movies On Artificial Intelligence: Her To Blade Runner
Ex-Machina on Netflix is about a young programmer tests a humanoid robot's human-like qualities, raising questions about her consciousness and the ethics of AI development.
Source: IMDb
Artificial Intelligence on Prime is about a robotic boy, David, who seeks love and acceptance as a 'real' boy, blurring the lines between AI and human emotions in a quest for identity and belonging.
Source: IMDb
Disney Hotstar'sThe Creator is about a future where AI and humans are at war, a detective investigates a robot-led murder, uncovering a conspiracy that explores the nature of artificial intelligence.
Source: IMDb
I, Robot on Prime Video is set in 2035, a technophobic cop investigates a crime possibly committed by a robot, posing a larger threat to humanity.
Source: IMDb
Her on Prime Video is about a lonely writer, Theodore, falls in love with an operating system, Samantha, designed to meet his needs, and they explore the depths of human connection, intimacy.
Source: IMDb
Jio Cinema's Blade Runner is about Blade Runner K who uncovers a long-buried secret, leading him to locate former Blade Runner Rick Deckard, who has been missing for thirty years.
Source: IMDb
Netflix's documentary highlights the biases in AI algorithms and their real-world impacts, emphasizing the need for ethical standards and accountability in AI development.
Source: IMDb