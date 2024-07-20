Republic Entertainment Desk

Must-Watch Movies On Artificial Intelligence: Her To Blade Runner

Ex-Machina on Netflix is about a young programmer tests a humanoid robot's human-like qualities, raising questions about her consciousness and the ethics of AI development.

Source: IMDb

Artificial Intelligence on Prime is about a robotic boy, David, who seeks love and acceptance as a 'real' boy, blurring the lines between AI and human emotions in a quest for identity and belonging.

Source: IMDb

Disney Hotstar'sThe Creator is about a future where AI and humans are at war, a detective investigates a robot-led murder, uncovering a conspiracy that explores the nature of artificial intelligence.

Source: IMDb

I, Robot on Prime Video is set in 2035, a technophobic cop investigates a crime possibly committed by a robot, posing a larger threat to humanity.

Source: IMDb

Her on Prime Video is about a lonely writer, Theodore, falls in love with an operating system, Samantha, designed to meet his needs, and they explore the depths of human connection, intimacy.

Source: IMDb

Jio Cinema's Blade Runner is about Blade Runner K who uncovers a long-buried secret, leading him to locate former Blade Runner Rick Deckard, who has been missing for thirty years.

Source: IMDb

Netflix's documentary highlights the biases in AI algorithms and their real-world impacts, emphasizing the need for ethical standards and accountability in AI development.

Source: IMDb