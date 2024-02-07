January 28, 2024
My Mister, Extraordinary Attorney Woo: K-Dramas Which Discuss Mental Health
Our Blues: Romance is sweet and bitter -- and life is riddled with ups and downs -- in multiple stories about people who live and work on bustling Jeju Island.
Source: IMDb
Flower of Evil: When Detective Cha Ji-Won marries Baek Hee-Sung, they have a daughter. While he seems like a committed family man, they are unaware that he is living in disguise.
Source: IMDb
Kill Me Heal Me: In addition to doing a fantastic job of revealing Cha Do Hyun's mental illness, this series does so in a humorous manner.
Source: IMDb
My Mister: Dong-hoon and Ji-an are two kindred spirits who start finding comfort in each other's company and eventually grow very protective of each other.
Source: IMDb
Extraordinary Attorney Woo: Young and intelligent, Woo Young Woo has Asperger's syndrome. She secures a position at Hanbada, one of the best legal firms in Korea, as a trainee lawyer.
Source: IMDb