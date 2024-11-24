Naga Chaitanya Announces Pan India Film NC24, Films Of The Actor To Watch If You Haven't Already

Naga Chaitanya starred in the romantic comedy, 100% Love, in 2011, portraying a charming young man's love for his cousin.
Naga Chaitanya, in 2010, portrayed a passionate love character in Ye Maaya Chesave, showcasing his exceptional acting skills and relatable portrayal to the audience.
Oka Laila Kosam, a 2014 romantic-comedy film, showcases a strong performance by Naga Chaitnya as a man striving to win over his love interest.
Custody is about constable Siva, who is assigned to transport a witness from police custody to court, discovers the entire police department is plotting to kill the witness.
