Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala Pre-wedding Festivities Kick Off With A Beautiful Ceremony

Sobhita Dhulipala took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos.
The actress is all set to tie the knot with Naga Chaitanya.
Sobhita donned a simple red and green colour saree for the event.
She teamed the look with minimal gold jewellery and accessories her hair with traditional gajra.
Sobhita shared the photos with the caption, “Godhuma Raayi Pasupu danchatam 🦜🪷♥️And so it begins”
Roughly translated Godhuma means wheat, Raayi means stone, Pasupu means turmeric and danchatam signifies crushing.
It is a custom similar to the haldi ceremony, where the bride-to-be grinds the ingredients together to symbolise new life.
The actress' pre-wedding ceremony took place in the presence of close friends and family.
The actress shared a candid photo of herself.
Sobhita shared a photo where she can be seen standing with a mortar and pestle decorated with fresh flowers.
On August 8, veteran star Nagarjuna Akkineni shared pictures of his son Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala from their engagement ceremony on his X handle.
The couple will reportedly tie the knot later this year.
