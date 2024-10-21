Republic Entertainment Desk

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala Pre-wedding Festivities Kick Off With A Beautiful Ceremony

Sobhita Dhulipala took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos. 

Source: Instagram

The actress is all set to tie the knot with Naga Chaitanya. 

Source: Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita donned a simple red and green colour saree for the event.

Source: Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

She teamed the look with minimal gold jewellery and accessories her hair with traditional gajra. 

Source: Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita shared the photos with the caption, “Godhuma Raayi Pasupu danchatam 🦜🪷♥️And so it begins” 

Source: Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Roughly translated Godhuma means wheat, Raayi means stone, Pasupu means turmeric and danchatam signifies crushing.

Source: Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

It is a custom similar to the haldi ceremony, where the bride-to-be grinds the ingredients together to symbolise new life. 

Source: Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

The actress' pre-wedding ceremony took place in the presence of close friends and family. 

Source: Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

The actress shared a candid photo of herself.

Source: Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita shared a photo where she can be seen standing with a mortar and pestle decorated with fresh flowers. 

Source: Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

On August 8, veteran star Nagarjuna Akkineni shared pictures of his son Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala from their engagement ceremony on his X handle.

Source: Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

The couple will reportedly tie the knot later this year. 

Source: Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram