Nagarjuna Announces Engagement Of Son Akhil Akkineni To Zainab Ravdje

Nagarjuna announced the engagement of son Akhil Akkineni to Zainab Ravdjee on November 26. The two will tie the knot next year.
 


 

Zainab is an artist and art exhibitionist based in Mumbai but was born and brought up in Hyderabad, as per a report. 

Nagarjuna announced the engagement of their son, Akhil Akkineni, to Zainab Ravdjee, and congratulated them on their new life filled with love and joy.

Nagarjuna had earlier announced his elder son Naga Chaitanya's engagement to actor Sobhita Dhulipala, with their wedding festivities underway and set to take place in December.

The 39-year-old artist, known for her abstract and impressionistic paintings, showcased her 2012 collection Reflections.

Zainab Ravdjee, daughter of industrialist Zulfi Ravdjee, is a construction industry pioneer, while her brother Zain Ravdjee is the Chairman and Managing Director of ZR Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd.

 Zainab and Akhil, who met a few years ago, announced their engagement on Instagram, expressing happiness and love for each other.

