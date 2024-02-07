January 31, 2024

Nakuul Mehta-Jankee Share Glimpses Of Their 'Fam-Jam' Anniversary Celebration

Nakuul Mehta-Jankee celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary the past week.

For the occasion, the couple went away for a cosy getaway outside of Mumbai.

They were joined by their close friends and family for the special occasion.

The group made the most of their vacation and clicked several photos.

Nakuul also shared a glimpse of their anniversary cake.

