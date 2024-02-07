January 19, 2024
Nakuul Mehta Shares Photos From His 41st Birthday Celebration With Wife Janki, Son Sufi
Nakuul Mehta took to his Instagram handle to share a glimpse of his 41st birthday celebration.
Source: Instagram
Nakuul Mehta flashed his million-dollar smile while posing with a balloon.
Source: Instagram
Nakuul Mehta rode a bicycle on his birthday and captured the moment in his camera.
Source: Instagram
Nakuul Mehta shared a glimpse of the card made by his son Sufi.
Source: Instagram
Nakuul Mehta shared a glimpse of his lunch date with wife Janki.
Source: Instagram
Nakuul Mehta's close friends were in attendance at his lowkey birthday bash.
Source: Instagram
Nakuul Mehta relished some gulaab jamuns on the occasion of his birthday.
Source: Instagram