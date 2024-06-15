June 15, 2024
Neil Patrick Harris Turns 51: Best Movies, TV Shows Of How I Met Your Mother Actor
Harris starred in CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother from 2005-2014, earning Emmy nominations from 2007-2010. He also guest-starred on Sesame Street in 2008.
Gone Girl is a 2014 American psychological thriller directed by David Fincher and written by Gillian Flynn, starring Neil Patrick Harris as Desi Collings, Amy's wealthy ex-boyfriend.
Neil Patrick Harris stars in Netflix adaptation of Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events, playing Count Olaf, a man seeking fortune for three orphans.
Starship Troopers is a 1997 American science fiction action film directed by Paul Verhoeven, starring Neil Patrick Harris as Carl Jenkins, a psychic who joins military intelligence.
In Doctor Who, The Giggle, 303 episode brings back the villainous Toymaker, played by Neil Patrick Harris, one of Doctor Tennant's oldest enemies.
Neil Patrick Harris, an American actor, producer, singer, television host, and writer, portrayed Westley in an episode of Home Movie: The Princess Bride.
American actor Neil Patrick Harris stars as Henry Coltrane in It's A Sin , a character who dies from AIDS in the first episode, expressing his satisfaction and pride in his role.
