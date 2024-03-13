March 12, 2024
New To Tamil Cinema? Start With These Kollywood Films
The movie revolves around a tribal man who is arrested for a case of alleged theft. Directed by T.J. Gnanave , and starred by Suriya, this movie has a IMDb rating of 8.7/10 .
Source: IMDb
This movie is about a mild-mannered cafe owner in Kashmir, who fends off a gang of murderous thugs. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, this movie is starred by Kamal Haasan, Rating: 7/10.
Source: IMDb
A retired jailer goes on a manhunt to find his son's killers. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and starred by Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar. IMDb Rating: 7.1/10
Source: IMDb
A man who has exploited the town's influential man, due to the powerful backing of the authorities. Directed by Mari Selvaraj, the movie is starred by Vadivelu, Fahadh Faasil. IMDb rating 6.7/10
Source: IMDb
In 1975, a filmmaker has agreed to collaborate on a film with a gangster who wishes to become a famous actor. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, and starred by Raghava Lawrence, S.J. Suryah. Rating; 8.2/10
Source: IMDb
The movie is about two cricket captains of Arakkonam, ignite a rivalry that ruins their chances of playing.
Directed by S. Jayakumar, and starred by Ashok Selvan. Rating; 7.1/10
Source: IMDb
Movie is about a man who is raises his niece like his own daughter. Directed by S.U. Arun Kumar and starred by Siddharth, Sahasra Sree. Rating: 8.1/10
Source: IMDb