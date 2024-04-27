April 27, 2024
Nikkhil Advani Films You Can't Miss
Kal Ho Na Ho revolves around Naina, an introverted girl, who meets Aman, who has a secret that changes their lives forever.
Mohabbtein is about the film that explores the conflict between love and fear, featuring two stubborn men and their opposing beliefs, and the love stories of three couples.
Mrs. Chattrerjee is about an immigrant Indian mother's struggle to regain custody of her children from the Norwegian foster care system and local legal machinery.
Rocket Boys 2 is about Dr. Homi Jehangir Bhabha and Dr. Vikram Ambalal Sarabhai, two remarkable individuals, played pivotal roles in shaping India's history and shaping its future.
Airlift is set in 1990, when Iraq invaded Kuwait, leading to the stranded countrymen being rescued by an Indian businessman, who serves as their spokesperson. Movie stars Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur.
