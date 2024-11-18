No Entry 2 To Welcome 3: 7 Upcoming Bollywood Sequels Releasing Soon

The movie, set for release during Independence Day weekend 2025, features intense combat and high-octane action, with Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr. preparing for the climax shoot in November 2024.
Source: Varinder Chawla
The 2023 action film Animal is set to be a sequel, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and written by him, featuring Tripathii Dimri, Ranbir Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor.
Source: IMDb
The sequel to No Entry, starring Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, and Fardeen Khan, is set to be directed by Anees Bazmee, following its box office success in 2005.
Source: IMDb
Welcome 2 The Jungle is directed by Ahmed Khan and written by Farhad Samji, featuring police officers Jay Bakshi and Sandhya, who discover Raj's significant role in their lives.
Source: IMDb
De De Pyaar De is a mindless comedy about a 50-year-old man's love for a half-aged girl, highlighting the consequences of his love.
Source: IMDb
Housefull 5 is directed by Tarun Mansukhani, writers Sajid Nadiadwala and Farhad Samji, stars Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, and Chunky Pandey.
Source: IMDb
Subhash Kapoor directed the Jolly LLB 3, with Aditya Belnekar as the writer and Kapoor as the director. The stars include Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi, and Amrita Rao.
Source: IMDb