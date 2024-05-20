May 20, 2024
Nostalgic Disney Shows On OTT
Lizzie McGuire, a clumsy middle school girl, navigates teenage issues with genuine friends, a bothersome younger brother, and loving parents, directed by Terri Minsky.
Hannah Montanna revolves around a teenage pop star who disguises herself on stage to maintain her privacy from her friends.
The Suite Life Of Zack And Cody's comedy revolves around identical twins living at the Tipton Hotel with their single mother, a lounge singer, and stars Cole Sprouse, Dylan Sprouse, and Brenda Song.
Recess is about comic tales of four primary school friends' experiences during breaks, focusing on relationships, authority, and peer experiences.
The Wizards Of Waverly Place is about the Russo family, with an average restaurant, faces competition among their three children to become the next family wizard.
That's So Raven is about a teenage girl that experiences psychic visions, which lead to trouble and hilarious situations for herself and her friends, created by Michael Poryes and Susan Sherman.
Phil Of The Future is about a family who from 2121 struggles to fit in 2004 as they navigate the challenges of a new society.
