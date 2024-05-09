May 8, 2024

O Kadhal Kanmani, Kaatru Veliyidai: Best Tamil Movies To Watch On OTT

Romeo is about a husband who struggles to win the love of his wife, who marries him due to familial obligations, directed by Vinayak Vaithiyanathan and written by him.

Source: IMDb

Rajiv Menon directs an Indian adaptation Kandukondain Kandukondain of Jane Austen's "Sense and Sensibility," featuring two sisters with opposing temperaments, starring Ajith Kumar, Tabu Mammo

Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa is about a filmmaker who navigates romance with a Christian woman who only wants to be friends, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and starring Silambarasan Rajenda.

Dada is about a couple, in love, become teenage parents, but unfavorable situations lead to their disintegration. Manikandan struggles as a single father, with fate reintroducing Sindhu into his life.

Pradeep Ranganathan directed and wrote a film Love Today which is about two young lovers forced to exchange their phones for a day, highlighting the consequences of this decision.

Kaatru Veliyidai is about Varun, a fighter pilot, reminisces about his romance with Leela while imprisoned in Pakistan during the Kargil War, starring Karthi, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Shraddha Srinath.

96 is about two high school sweethearts reunite after 22 years, reminiscing about their past. Directed by C. Prem Kumar, written by Charu Gupta, and stars Vijay Sethupathi, Adithya Bhaskar, & Trisha.

