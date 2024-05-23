May 22, 2024

Offbeat Movies To Watch On OTT

The Package is about a tragic accident during a spring break camping trip prompts a race against time to save a friend's valuable possession, directed by Jake Szymanski and written by Kevin Burrows

Source: IMDb

Bulbull is about a man who returns home to find his brother's child bride abandoned, his ancestral village plagued by mysterious deaths, directed by Anvita Dutt and written by her.

Source: IMDb

Father Of The Year is based on college valedictorian Ben who visits his trailer park loser dad, arguing about kicking each other's asses. Loser dad tries to beat doormat dad, leading to chaos.

Source: IMDb

Amar Singh Chamkila follows the life of pop star duo Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur, whose 80s social commentaries and devotionals became massive hits.

Source: IMDb

Naked is about a man who experiences constant anxiety about getting married, enduring the same stressful hours repeatedly until he gets things right on his wedding day.

Source: IMDb

The Message is about a man who experiences constant anxiety about getting married, enduring the same stressful hours repeatedly until he gets things right on his wedding day.

Source: IMDb

Thai Massage is about Atmaram Dubey, a 70-year-old widower, embarks on a journey of self-discovery, defying societal norms, as he realizes he may never have sex.

Source: IMDb

View Next Slide