May 26, 2024
Old Hindi Classics That You Can Revisit Anytime: Padosan To Guide
Anand revolves around the story of terminally ill man, portrayed by his best friend, who aspires to live life to the fullest before the inevitable happens.
Source: IMDb
Pyasa is about Vijay, a talented yet indigent poet, struggles for love and recognition in a selfish world, directed by Guru Dutt and written by Abrar Alvi.
Guddi is about a teenage girl who rejects family's marriage proposal due to her love for movies and actor Dharmendra, starring Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Sumita Sanyal.
Guide is about an ex-tour guide, mistaken for a sage by villagers, reflects on his past and lost love to seek spiritual wisdom.
Namak Halal is about Arjun Singh, raised by his grandfather, moves to the city to find a job and meets Bhairon, who helps him find a singing job in a 5-star hotel.
Do Aur Do paanch is about two burglars, directed by Rakesh Kumar, who plan to abduct a wealthy man's son for a substantial ransom at the same school.
Padosan revolves around a villager who falls in love with his neighbor, using his musical-theater friends to woo her away from her music teacher.
