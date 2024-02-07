January 23, 2024
Oscars: Flashback To Best Director Winners Over The Years
Alejandro J.Innaritu, Birdman
Birdman, stylized as BİRDMAN or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance), is a 2014 American black comedy-drama film directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu.
Source: IMDb
Alejandro J.Innaritu The Revenant
The Revenant is a 2015 American Western action drama film directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu, The Revenant, which describes frontiersman Hugh Glass's experiences.
Alfonso Cuaron' Roma
Roma is a 2018 drama film written and directed by Alfonso Cuarón. Roma follows the life of a live-in indigenous (Mixteco) housekeeper of an upper-middle-class Mexican family.
Bon Joon Ho, Parasite
Parasite is a 2019 South Korean black comedy thriller film directed by Bong Joon-ho. This movie follows a poor family who infiltrate a wealthy family.
Alfonso Cuaron, Gravity
Gravity is a 2013 science fiction thriller film directed by Alfonso Cuarón. It stars Sandra Bullock and George Clooney as American astronauts who attempt to return to Earth.
Damien Chazelle, La La land
La La Land is a 2016 American musical romance film written and directed by Damien Chazelle. This movie is about the struggling jazz pianist and an aspiring actress.
Guillermo Del toro The Shape of Water
The Shape of Water is a 2017 romantic fantasy film directed by Guillermo del Toro. Set in 1962 Baltimore, Maryland, the film is about a mute custodian.
