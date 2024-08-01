Republic Entertainment Desk
OTT Releases In August: Turbo To Indian 2, New Movies & Web-Series To Watch
Indian 2 is about Senapathy, a former freedom fighter, who returns to help expose corrupt politicians online, starring Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, and Priya Bhavani Shankar which will reportedly Netflix.
Source: IMDb
Ghudchadi is the romantic comedy follows a father and son falling in love with a mother and her daughter, featuring Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Parth Samthaan, and Khushalii Kumar.
Jose moves to Chennai, becomes involved with Indhu and his best friend, leading to unexpected events in an action/comedy film directed by Mammootty and Anjana Jayaprakash.
Gyraah Gyraah is about two officers solve 15-year unsolved murder cases in a thriller directed by Raghav Juyal, featuring Kritika Kamra and Dhairya Karwa, set to release on August 9.
The drama, Manorangthangal, based on nine stories by MT Vasudevan Nair, stars Mohan Lal, Mammootty, and Fahadh Faasil, and will be released on ZEE5 on August 15.
A young ape questions Caesar's past teachings, making decisions that shape the future for both apes and humans, starring Freya Allan, Kevin Durand, and Owen Teague.
