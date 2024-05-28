May 28, 2024
OTT Releases Of June 2024: The Hierarchy, Bridgerton 3, The Legend of Hanuman And More Titles
Netflix's Agents of Mystery, starring six stars, is set to premiere on June 18th, 2024, showcasing chilling games, teamwork, and unexpected surprises in the paranormal.
The Hierarchy, a romantic K-dramas set in a prestigious high school, is set on June 6th, 2024. The story follows students selected from birth, resembling Spanish drama Elite.
Season 4 of The Boys is set to premiere on June 13, with three episodes per week, and the season finale on July 18.
Netflix's Bridgerton season 3 is set to premiere in May 2024, split into two parts, with part one premiering on May 16 and part two on June 13.
The Legend of Hanuman season four, narrated by Sharad Kelkar, will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on June 5 and follows Hanuman's transformation from a humble vaanara to a powerful protector.
Celine Dion's Prime Video documentary, I Am: Celine Dion, offers a behind-the-scenes look into her life and her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome.
TVF debuts 'Gullak Season 4', marking the first Indian show to be aired on a path-breaking platform, showcasing its popularity and love for the show.
