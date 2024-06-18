June 18, 2024
OTT Releases This Week: New Movies And TV Shows To Binge-watch
House of the Dragon season 2 delves into power struggles within House Targaryen, intensifying conflicts from the first season, with Rhaenyra Targaryen and Daemon fortifying against Hightowers.
Source: Instagram
Kleks Academy, a Netflix adaptation of Jan Brzechwa's Polish fantasy novel, follows Ada Niezgódka as she discovers a portal to a fantastical academy, where she explores fairy tales, anfamily secrets.
Source: IMDb
Federer, the documentary follows Roger Federer, his wife Mirka, and rivals as he prepares for his final tournament, the 2022 Laver Cup, offering a glimpse into his retirement-- Netflix
Source: IMDb
Kota Factory season 3 follows Vaibhav and his friends as they prepare for IIT entrance exams in Kota, Rajasthan, overcoming self-doubt, mock tests, and psychological challenges- Netflix
Source: Instagram
Bad Cop is a crime-solving show featuring Anurag Kashyap and Gulshan Devaiah, following Karan, a tenacious police officer, as he navigates the dangerous world of law enforcement. Streaming on Hotstar.
Source: IMDb
Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture is the latest installment in the Code Geass franchise, following Lelouch of the Re;surrection. --- Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: IMDb
Gangs of Galicia is a Spanish crime thriller involving Ana, a lawyer from Madrid, who moves to Cambados after her father's death to investigate Galicia's drug cartels. ---Netflix
Source: IMDb
Season 3 of The Bear focuses on Carmen Berzatto's journey to transform Chicago sandwich. The Bear, into a top-tier dining experience, highlighting his struggles in the restaurant industry--- Hotstar
Source: IMDb
Trigger Warning is an action thriller featuring Jessica Alba as Parker, a Special Forces commando who returns to her hometown after her father's death. She faces a violent gang, uncovers a dangerous.
Source: IMDb
Rising Impact, an anime adaptation of Nakaba Suzuki's manga, focusing on third-grader Gawain Nanaumi's life after meeting professional golfer Kiria Nishino---Netflix
Source: IMDb