June 18, 2024

OTT Releases This Week: New Movies And TV Shows To Binge-watch

House of the Dragon season 2 delves into power struggles within House Targaryen, intensifying conflicts from the first season, with Rhaenyra Targaryen and Daemon fortifying against Hightowers.

Source: Instagram

Kleks Academy, a Netflix adaptation of Jan Brzechwa's Polish fantasy novel, follows Ada Niezgódka as she discovers a portal to a fantastical academy, where she explores fairy tales, anfamily secrets.

Source: IMDb

Federer, the documentary follows Roger Federer, his wife Mirka, and rivals as he prepares for his final tournament, the 2022 Laver Cup, offering a glimpse into his retirement-- Netflix

Source: IMDb

Kota Factory season 3 follows Vaibhav and his friends as they prepare for IIT entrance exams in Kota, Rajasthan, overcoming self-doubt, mock tests, and psychological challenges- Netflix

Source: Instagram

Bad Cop is a crime-solving show featuring Anurag Kashyap and Gulshan Devaiah, following Karan, a tenacious police officer, as he navigates the dangerous world of law enforcement. Streaming on Hotstar.

Source: IMDb

Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture is the latest installment in the Code Geass franchise, following Lelouch of the Re;surrection. --- Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: IMDb

Gangs of Galicia is a Spanish crime thriller involving Ana, a lawyer from Madrid, who moves to Cambados after her father's death to investigate Galicia's drug cartels. ---Netflix

Source: IMDb

Season 3 of The Bear focuses on Carmen Berzatto's journey to transform Chicago sandwich. The Bear, into a top-tier dining experience, highlighting his struggles in the restaurant industry--- Hotstar

Source: IMDb

Trigger Warning is an action thriller featuring Jessica Alba as Parker, a Special Forces commando who returns to her hometown after her father's death. She faces a violent gang, uncovers a dangerous.

Source: IMDb

Rising Impact, an anime adaptation of Nakaba Suzuki's manga, focusing on third-grader Gawain Nanaumi's life after meeting professional golfer Kiria Nishino---Netflix

Source: IMDb

