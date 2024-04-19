April 19, 2024

Paatal Lok To Human: Gritty Web Series That Stood The Test Of Time

Human revolves around the emotional drama that explores the underbelly of human drug testing and the world of medical scams, starring Shefali Shah, Kirti Kulhari, and Vishal Jethwa.

Delhi Crime 2 revolves around the Nirbhaya case that follows the Delhi Police investigation into the men who are responsible for the crime.

Mirzapur shocking incident at a wedding procession sparks a series of events involving two families in Mirzapur's lawless city. Created by Puneet Krishna and actors Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal.

Asur is about Shubh who returns for revenge, challenging Dhananjay Rajpoot and Nikhil Nair to stop his fallen heroes. Created by Gaurav Shukla, stars Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, and Anupriya Goenka.

Paatal Lok is based on a cop who uncovers shocking pasts of four suspects in a journalist's assassination attempt, leading to a thrilling case involving 'Paatal Lok'.

Sacred Games is an Indian neo-noir crime thriller series, India's first Netflix original series, based on Vikram Chandra's 2006 novel.

The Family Man is about the National Investigation Agency worker protects the nation from terrorism while maintaining family safety due to his secret job.

