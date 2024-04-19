April 19, 2024
Paatal Lok To Human: Gritty Web Series That Stood The Test Of Time
Human revolves around the emotional drama that explores the underbelly of human drug testing and the world of medical scams, starring Shefali Shah, Kirti Kulhari, and Vishal Jethwa.
Source: IMDb
Delhi Crime 2 revolves around the Nirbhaya case that follows the Delhi Police investigation into the men who are responsible for the crime.
Source: IMDb
Mirzapur shocking incident at a wedding procession sparks a series of events involving two families in Mirzapur's lawless city. Created by Puneet Krishna and actors Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal.
Source: IMDb
Asur is about Shubh who returns for revenge, challenging Dhananjay Rajpoot and Nikhil Nair to stop his fallen heroes. Created by Gaurav Shukla, stars Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, and Anupriya Goenka.
Source: IMDb
Paatal Lok is based on a cop who uncovers shocking pasts of four suspects in a journalist's assassination attempt, leading to a thrilling case involving 'Paatal Lok'.
Source: IMDb
Sacred Games is an Indian neo-noir crime thriller series, India's first Netflix original series, based on Vikram Chandra's 2006 novel.
Source: IMDb
The Family Man is about the National Investigation Agency worker protects the nation from terrorism while maintaining family safety due to his secret job.
Source: IMDb