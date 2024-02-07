January 17, 2024
Padmaavat To Mughal-e-Azam, Must-watch Hindi Period-dramas Of All Time
Mughal-e-Azam was a 1960s Indian epic historical drama film produced and directed by K. Asif. It still remains the favourite classic of all generations.
Source: IMDb
Starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi was released in 2019 and was based on the life of Rani Lakshmi Bai from Jhansi.
Padmaavat opened to massive protests but highly positive reviews. Starring Deepika Padukone in the lead, this Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama was based on the life of Rani Padmavati.
Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India was released in 2001 and was a period musical sports drama written and directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. This movie emerged as a cult classic for years to come.
Starring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead, Jodhaa Akbar was an epic Hindi period drama that was released in 2008. The movie was based on the real-life story of a Mughal emperor.
Another Sanjay Leela Bhansali classic on the list, Gangubai Kathiawadi was released in 2022 and starred Alia Bhatt in the lead. This period drama explored the life and struggles of a brothel activist.
Bandit Queen can never be missed out of this list when we talk about the must-watch period dramas of all time. The movie explored the horrific struggles of Phoolan Devi who killed all of her rapists.
