April 22, 2024
Pan-India Films To Watch In 2024
Kalki 2898 AD is an upcoming Indian epic science-fiction dystopian film, co-written and directed by Nag Ashwin, set in a post-apocalyptic world in 2898 AD. It was shot simultaneously in Telugu, Hindi
Source: IMDb
The film follows an honest IAS officer's fight against a corrupt political system through fair and transparent elections, directed by S. Shankar, written by Sai Madhav Burra and Kartik Subbaraj.
Source: YouTube
Kantara: Chapter 1 is scheduled for a theatrical release in 2025 in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali and English languages. It is an upcoming period action thriller film.
Source: IMDb
Kanguva, the upcoming pan india fantasy action film promises a raw, rustic and visually stunning experience with powerful performances by Suriya and Bobby Deol, the magnum opus is directed by Siva.
Source: IMDb
Devara: Part 1 is scheduled for a theatrical release on 10 October 2024 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages, coinciding Dussehra.
Source: IMDB
Pushpa 2 is about Pushpa and Bhanwar Singh continue their rivalry in the epic conclusion of the two-parted action drama, directed by Sukumar, written by A.R. Prabhav, and starring Rasmika Mandanna
Source: IMDb
Adivi Sesh stars in Goodachari sequel, starring Banita Sandhu. Post COVID-19 delays, shooting began December 11, with scheduled 2024 release as a pan India film.
Source: IMDb