January 23, 2024
Paris Fashion Week: Rihanna, Sonam Kapoor And Other Stars Descend At Dior Show
The Dior show took place at the Couture Fashion Week in Parish on Monday. It was attended by several celebrity guests including Rihanna.
Source: Dior/X
Anya Taylor Joy showed up to the event dressed up in a red lace dress.
Source: Dior/X
Sonam Kapoor sported a black velvet look with tied-back hair.
Source: Dior/X
Natalie Portman wore a gray tailoring by Maria Grazia Chiuri.
Source: Dior/X
Korean actress Han So Hee attended the show in a lace see through bodycon dress, which she paired with an overcoat.
Source: Dior/X