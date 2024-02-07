January 22, 2024
Paris Fashion Week: Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Hunter Schafer Attend Schiaparelli Show
The Schiaparelli show took place at the Paris Fashion Week on Monday, January 22. Several celebs attended the event including Euphoria star Hunter Schafer.
Source: @21metgala/X
Jennifer Lopez reached the event dressed in a voluminous white jacket, which she paired with thick black tights.
Source: @21metgala/X
Zendaya stunned in a black silk skirt with a tail-like train.
Source: @21metgala/X
Model Sabrina Dhowre Elba posed in an all-white ensemble from Schiaparelli.
Source: @21metgala/X
The Korean rapper and singer CL also made an appearance at the event.
Source: @21metgala/X