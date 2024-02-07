January 21, 2024
Past Lives To Manmarziyaan: Films That Explore Modern-Day Relationships
The Half of It: When smart but cash-strapped teen Ellie Chu agrees to write a love letter for a jock, she doesn't expect to become his friend - or fall for his crush.
Source: IMDb
Past Lives: Nora and Hae Sung, two deeply connected childhood friends, are wrested apart after Nora's family emigrates from South Korea. Twenty years later, they are reunited for one fateful week.
Source: IMDb
Manmarziyaan: A love triangle between a spirited young woman, her outgoing boyfriend and a fiance who's husband material.
Source: X
Fallen Angels: This Hong Kong-set crime drama follows the lives of a hitman, hoping to get out of the business, and his elusive female partner.
Source: X
The Worst Person in The World: The chronicles of four years in the life of Julie, a young woman who navigates the troubled waters of her love life and struggles to find her career path.
Source: IMDb