January 21, 2024

Past Lives To Manmarziyaan: Films That Explore Modern-Day Relationships

The Half of It: When smart but cash-strapped teen Ellie Chu agrees to write a love letter for a jock, she doesn't expect to become his friend - or fall for his crush.

Source: IMDb

Past Lives: Nora and Hae Sung, two deeply connected childhood friends, are wrested apart after Nora's family emigrates from South Korea. Twenty years later, they are reunited for one fateful week.

Source: IMDb

Manmarziyaan: A love triangle between a spirited young woman, her outgoing boyfriend and a fiance who's husband material.

Source: X

Fallen Angels: This Hong Kong-set crime drama follows the lives of a hitman, hoping to get out of the business, and his elusive female partner.

Source: X

The Worst Person in The World: The chronicles of four years in the life of Julie, a young woman who navigates the troubled waters of her love life and struggles to find her career path.

Source: IMDb

