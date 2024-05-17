May 16, 2024
Pierce Brosnan Birthday: Top-Rated Movies Of James Bond Star On IMDb
Mamma Mia is about The movie tells the story of a bride-to-be searching for her father using 1970s ABBA songs, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Catherine Johnson.
Source: IMDb
The World Is Not Enough 007 is about James Bond uncovers a nuclear plot while protecting an oil heiress from an international terrorist who doesn't feel pain, directed by Michael Apted.
Source: IMDb
Tomorrow Never Dies starring James Bond, grossed over $333 million worldwide, becoming the fourth-highest-grossing film of 1997.
Source: IMDb
The Thomas Crown Affair revolves around a wealthy playboy who enjoys stealing artwork, but may have found his match in a seductive detective.
Source: IMDb
No Escape is about an American family in a foreign home who faces a coup and seeks safety, as foreigners are executed.
Source: IMDb
Source: IMDb
Die Another Day is a 2002 spy film directed by Lee Tamahori, starring Pierce Brosnan as James Bond, who investigates a British intelligence traitor and a billionaire linked to North Korea.
Source: IMDb