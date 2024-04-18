April 17, 2024

Pithamagan-Anniyan: You Cannot Miss These Vikram Movies

Pithamagan is about Chittan, a social outcast, finds work in a cannabis farm and meets conman Shakti in prison, transforming his stony existence.

Deiva Thirumagal is about a disabled man fights for custody of his 7-year-old daughter, teaching his lawyer the value of love and family.

Sethu is about a violent youngster and a shy Brahmin girl fall in love, but tragedy intervenes when the youngster is brain-damaged after a fight.

Dhruvam is about Narasimha Mannadiar, a fearless village lord, must battle against notorious criminal Hyder Marakkar to ensure justice prevails.

Mahaan is about Gandhi Mahaan, a school teacher, is abandoned by his family after deciding to live a life of personal freedom, directed by Karthik Subbaraj.

I is about a deformed hunchback who kidnaps a bride, holding her hostage through flashbacks, seeking revenge. Directed by S. Shankar, the film stars Vikram.

