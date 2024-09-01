Republic Lifestyle Desk
Plane Hijack Movies Like IC 814 The Kandhar Hijack: Neerja To Yodha
Bell Bottom is a film inspired by real-life hijacking incidents in India during the 1980s, including the Indian Airlines Flight 423, 405 and 421 hijackings.
Source: IMDb
Chor Nikal Karke Bhaga is a thriller film about a flight attendant and her partner's botched diamond heist at 40,000 feet, escalating into a tense hostage situation.
Source: IMDb
Hijack is about Vikram Madan's daughter Priya, working as a mechanic in Amritsar, is hijacked by Islamic terrorists on Indian Airlines Flight IC147, demanding the release of their comrade Rashid Omar
Source: IMDb
IB 71 is a1971 spy action thriller, directed by Sankalp Reddy and Lee Whittaker, follows the two-front war between Indian intelligence agencies and Pakistani establishment.
Source: IMDb
Neerja Bhanot, a brave woman, saved 359 passengers on Pan Am Flight 73 during a 1986 terrorist hijacking, a story directed by Ram Madhvani and written by Saiwyn Quadras and Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh.
Source: IMDb
Yodha is about an off-duty soldier who devises a strategy to defeat terrorists and ensure the survival of passengers after a passenger plane is hijacked.
Source: IMDb
Zameen is about Colonel Ranvir and ACP Jaideep unite against Pakistani terrorists who hijack an Indian plane and demand their leader's release in exchange.
Source: IMDb