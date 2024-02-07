January 15, 2024
Pongal 2024: Srinidhi Shetty to Vijay Deverakonda, How These Celebrities Looked On the Festival
KGF actress Srinidhi Shetty dons a yellow traditional saree teamed with a green blouse for Makar Sankranti.
Source: Instagram
Neha Sharma shares photos in a yellow and pink saree on the occasion of Pongal 2024.
Source: Instagram
Vijay Deverakonda dons traditional ensemble as he offers his prayers on Pongal 2024.
Source: Instagram
Ayalaan actor Sivakarthikeyan opts for a pair of lungi with blue shirt on the occasion of Makar Sankranthi.
Source: Instagram
Keerthy Suresh wears a red saree teamed with a purple blouse on Pongal.
Source: Instagram
Tamil actress Divya Bharati exudes charm in her new Pongal look.
Source: Instagram