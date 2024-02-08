February 7, 2024
Pooja Hegde, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff Lead The Celeb Roll Call At Mayyank-Mayuri's Reception
Arjun Kapoor looked handsome hunk in a black formal ensemble. He sported heavy beard and and sleek hairstyle.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Tiger Shroff looked dashing in a black suit. He added matching shades to accentuate his look.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Rohit Shetty arrived in an all-black ensemble and happily posed for the shutterbugs. For the unversed, Mayyank played the role of villain in Indian Police Force.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Pooja Hegde arrived in a emerald green lehenga, featuring floral embroidery. She sported dewy makeup and accessorised her look with statement earrings.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Vivek Oberoi wore a blue jacked with matching jeans.
Source: Varinder Chawla