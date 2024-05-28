May 27, 2024
Movies That Will Take You Back In Time: Chashme Badoor To Sparsh
Ardh Satya is about a police rookie faces corruption, romance, and brutality in a film directed by Govind Nihalani, and starring Om Puri, Smita Patil.
Source: IMDb
The movie, based on Mahabharat, depicts intense competition between two related business families during license raaj India, highlighting the potential for self-serving ideals to justify family murder
Source: IMDb
Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro is about two photographers, hired by a magazine editor to expose corruption, accidentally capture a murder by a builder, with the film directed by Kundan Shah.
Source: IMDb
Sparsh is about Anirudh Parmar, a blind principal, who runs a school for the blind and meets social worker Kavita. They marry, but Anirudh struggles with feelings of patronization and pittiness.
Source: IMDb
David Dhawan directed Chashme Badoor , written, and stars Ali Zafar, Siddharth, and Diyendu Sharma in a film about jealous womanizers Omi and Jai plotting to break up new lovebirds.
Source: IMDb
Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai is based on a Mumbai man, angered by various issues, stars in a film directed by Saeed Akhtar Mirza, and stars Naseeruddin Shah.
Source: IMDb
Aakrosh is based on the Central Bureau of Investigation who has appointed two officers to investigate the disappearance of three medical students, suspected of 'honour killing' in a small.
Source: IMDb