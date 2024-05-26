May 26, 2024
Popular Movies Based On Cricket To Watch Before Mr And Mrs Mahi
Aamir Khan's cricket movie, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, showcases India's passion for the sport and its struggle against the British.
The movie is inspired by the life of former Indian cricketer Mohd Azharuddin, who faced allegations of match-fixing, causing his cricket career to decline.
M S Dhoni: The Untold Story is a biographical drama focusing on the life of former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.
Sachin: A Billion Dreams is an Indian docudrama-biographical film explores the personal and professional life of Sachin Tendulkar, who will make his debut as a commentator at World Cup 2019.
"83" is a film that narrates the Indian cricket team's 1983 World Cup victory under Kapil Dev's leadership, with Ranveer Singh portraying the charismatic cricketer.
Iqbal is Nagesh Kukunoor's directorial showcases Indian cricket passion with a deaf-and-mute boy overcoming obstacles and Kapil Dev's cameo.
