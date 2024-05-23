May 22, 2024
Popular Sports Films To Watch With Female Leads: Mary Kom To Saala Khadoos
Indian boxer Mary Kom's life is chronicled in a film directed by Omung Kumar, written by Saiwyn Quadras, Ramendra Vasishth, Karan Singh Rathore, and starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sunil Thapa.
Source: IMDb
Chak De India is about Kabir Khan, the Indian Women's National Hockey Team coach, aspires to lead his all-girls team to victory despite adversity.
Source: IMDb
Saala Khadoos revolves around former boxer who quits due to politics, coaching a fisherwoman to fulfill his dream. Directed by Sudha Kongara, stars Madhavan Nassar.
Source: IMDb
Bend It Like Beckham is about two ambitious girls, despite their parents' wishes, pursue professional football careers.
Source: IMDb
Queen of Katwe is about Ugandan girl's world undergoes a significant transformation after being introduced to chess, with the film directed by Mira Nair, written by William Wheeler and Tim Crothers.
Source: IMDb
Million Dollar Baby is about Frankie, an ill-tempered old coach, who reluctantly trains Maggie, impressing her with her determination and talent, forming a close bond with her.
Source: IMDb
Battle Of The Sexes is about the.1973 tennis match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs is the true story, directed by Jonathan Dayton and starring Emma Stone, Steve Carell, and Andrea Riseboroug
Source: IMDb