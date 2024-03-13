March 12, 2024
Powerful Women Characters In Films Who Display Strength, Resilience
Seeta Aur Geeta Hema Malini who portray double role as Seeta and Geeta in the movie titled Seeta Aur Geeta was a stand out performance. She portrayed the character of strong and emotional women.
Source: IMDb
Radha in Mother India
Radha in Mother India was portrayed by Nargis who is a symbolic representation of a Hindu woman with strong moral values.
Source: IMDb
Vidya Bag
This movie is about a female protagonist, Vidya Bagchi, the protagonist’s character portrayed by Bollywood actress Vidya Balan. She represented the female hero.
Source: IMDb
Rani Mukherjee played the character of a female cop Shivani Shivaji Roy, working at a Mumbai Crime Branch in the movie titled Mardaani.
Source: IMDb
Gangu was a powerful figure in Kamathipura, one of Mumbai's oldest red-light districts, during the 1960s. She was known for her influence, wit, and determination.
Source: IMDb
Directed by Quentin Tarantino, Uma Thurman displayed her character in KIll Bill, who displayed her strong, will power and determination character.
Source: IMDb
Sarah Corner is one of the protagonists of The Terminator series. She is one of the women characters who is unpredictable, strong and powerful.
Source: IMDb