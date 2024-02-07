January 18, 2024
Prabhas, Prashanth Neel Share A Candid Moment At Salaar Success Bash
Prabhas and Prasanth Neel posed together for the cameras during Salaar's success bash.
Source: Instagram
The duo shared a candid moment during the event and had a good laugh after their conversation.
Source: Instagram
They posed with the team of Salaar and other people who attended the success bash.
Source: Instagram
Prabhas looked dapper in a black outfit during the event.
Source: Instagram
Prabhas complemented his look with a pair of tinted sunglasses.
Source: Instagram
Shruti Haasan and the star cast of Salaar was in attendance at the Salaar success bash.
Source: Instagram