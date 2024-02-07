January 31, 2024
Preity Zinta Movies To Watch: Koi Mil Gaya To Dil Chahta Hai
Dil Chahta Hai is a comedy-drama film released in the year 2001. The movie is starred by Aamir Khan and Preity Zinta. The movie revolves around the story of three childhood friends.
Koi Mil Gaya is a 2003 Hindi film was directed and produced by Rakesh Roshan. Starred by Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, the story revolves around Rohit (Hrithik Roshan) and an alien.
Directed by Kundan Shah, Kya Kehna, is starred by Saif Ali Khan, Chandrachud Singh, Anupam Kher, and Farida Jalal in supporting roles. The movie revolves around the issue of premarital pregnancy.
Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the movie is about an aimless and lazy young son of a wealthy businessman from Delhi who decides to join Indian Army. The movie is starred by Hrithik Roshan.
Salaam Namaste, a 2005 Indian romantic comedy-drama is written and directed by Siddharth Anand and stars Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan.The movie revolves around the live-in relationship couple.
Mission Kashmir, is an action thriller film directed and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Starred by Sanjay Dutt, Hrithik Roshan, Jackie Shroff and Preity Zinta deals with the terrorism and the tragedy
Sangharsh is a psychological horror thriller film which was directed by Tanuja Chandra. Starred by Akshay Kumar, Preity Zinta, the film is about a police officer, prisoner and a serial child killer.
