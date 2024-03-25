March 24, 2024

Preity Zinta, Shilpa Shetty, Adah Sharma: Celebs Galore At Baba Siddique's Iftar Party

Baba Siddique hosted an Iftar party at the 5-star property in the Bandra area of Mumbai and Bollywood celebs swarmed to attend the event including Preity Zinta and Shilpa Shetty.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vijay Varma posed together at the event.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Adah Sharma graced the red carpet in an orange suit.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Zareen Khan looked pretty in a pink outfit.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Dino Morea posed for the paps.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Chunky Panday flashed a smile to the photographers.

Source: Varinder Chawla

View Next Slide