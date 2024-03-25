March 24, 2024
Preity Zinta, Shilpa Shetty, Adah Sharma: Celebs Galore At Baba Siddique's Iftar Party
Baba Siddique hosted an Iftar party at the 5-star property in the Bandra area of Mumbai and Bollywood celebs swarmed to attend the event including Preity Zinta and Shilpa Shetty.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vijay Varma posed together at the event.
Adah Sharma graced the red carpet in an orange suit.
Zareen Khan looked pretty in a pink outfit.
Dino Morea posed for the paps.
Chunky Panday flashed a smile to the photographers.
